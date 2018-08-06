News
US wants as many countries as possible to stop buying Iranian oil
US wants as many countries as possible to stop buying Iranian oil
The United States wants as many countries as possible to cut their imports of Iranian oil to zero, a senior U.S. administration official said on Monday in a telephone press briefing, Reuters reported.

Asked if the United States will offer any waivers to countries to continue buying Iranian oil, the official said: “It is our policy to get as many countries to zero as quickly as possible. We are going to work with individual countries on a case by case basis, but our goal is to reduce the amount of revenue and hard currency going into Iran.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
