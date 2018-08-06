Donald Trump 'open' to new nuclear deal with Iran

President of the United States Donald Trump said that he was open for a new nuclear agreement with Iran.
"As we continue applying maximum economic pressure on the Iranian regime, I remain open to reaching a more comprehensive deal that addresses the full range of the regime’s malign activities, including its ballistic missile program and its support for terrorism," Trump said in a written statement.
In his statement, Trump said the "horrible" nuclear deal "threw a lifeline of cash to a murderous dictatorship that has continued to spread bloodshed, violence, and chaos."
"We urge all nations to take such steps to make clear that the Iranian regime faces a choice: Either change its threatening, destabilizing behavior and reintegrate with the global economy, or continue down a path of economic isolation," President Donald Trump said in a statement Monday.