News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 07
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Donald Trump 'open' to new nuclear deal with Iran
Donald Trump 'open' to new nuclear deal with Iran
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

President of the United States Donald Trump said that he was open for a new nuclear agreement with Iran.

"As we continue applying maximum economic pressure on the Iranian regime, I remain open to reaching a more comprehensive deal that addresses the full range of the regime’s malign activities, including its ballistic missile program and its support for terrorism," Trump said in a written statement.

In his statement, Trump said the "horrible" nuclear deal "threw a lifeline of cash to a murderous dictatorship that has continued to spread bloodshed, violence, and chaos."

"We urge all nations to take such steps to make clear that the Iranian regime faces a choice: Either change its threatening, destabilizing behavior and reintegrate with the global economy, or continue down a path of economic isolation," President Donald Trump said in a statement Monday.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news