FM: Saudi Arabia would not tolerate outside interference in its affairs
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir on Monday criticized Canada’s calls to free arrested civil society activists as a position built on “misleading” information, and said his country would not tolerate any interference in its own affairs, Reuters reported.

“The kingdom of Saudi Arabia does not interfere in the internal affairs of other states and it won’t accept any attempt to interfere in our internal affairs,” Jubeir said in remarks on his Twitter account. “We deal with that with all firmness.”

Describing Canada’s position was puzzling, he said that those held in Saudi Arabia were “subject to Saudi legal laws that guarantees their rights”.
