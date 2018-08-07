Major car accident occurs in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

A major road accident has taken place Monday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

At around 10pm, a Toyota crashed into a Nissan that was legally parked on a road, according to shamshyan.com.

As a result, the Nissan turned to its side and ended up at the sidewalk.

The rescuers, who arrived at the scene, brought the Toyota’s driver out of the vehicle—and with the help of ordinary citizens, carried this person to a waiting ambulance, and the latter took the injured to hospital.

A report is being prepared on this accident.

Police are determining the identities of the drivers.