Saudi Arabia state airline suspends flights to and from Toronto
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Saudi state airline Saudia has suspending flights to and from Toronto, Canada, reported Reuters. This is the latest in a series of measures the kingdom announced in its diplomatic row with Canada.

The kingdom froze new trade and investment with Canada after Ottawa had urged Riyadh to free arrested rights activists. It also recalled its ambassador to Canada and gave the Canadian ambassador 24 hours to leave Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh said Ottawa’s call was interference in the kingdom’s domestic affairs.
