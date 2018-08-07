Newspaper: What does jailed Armenia MP do in his cell?

YEREVAN. – National Assembly “Republican Party of Armenia” Faction MP and Yerkrapah (Defender of the Land) Volunteer Union Board’s now ex-Chairman, General Manvel Grigoryan, who is in detention in a prison cell, is not alone, and there are several other prisoners with him, according to Zhoghovurd (People) newspaper.
“Manvel Grigoryan lives a daily, everyday life with [his] cellmates; they hold discussions,” said Grigoryan’s attorney, Arsen Mkrtchyan. “In Armenia’s case, they are more or less good conditions in the cell; there is a TV, refrigerator, hygienic supplies.”
And when asked what Grigoryan does all day in the cell, Mkrtchyan responded as follows: “With what the rest of the prisoners [do]. From time to time, he meets with [his] attorneys, asks about his case; sometimes poor investigative actions are conducted.”
Manvel Grigoryan was arrested on June 19. He is charged with unlawfully keeping weapons and ammunition, and committing large-scale embezzlement. In particular, it is about the embezzlement of the aid that was sent during the days of the four-day war in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), in April 2016.