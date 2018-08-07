Turkey delegation to head to US to discuss Washington’s sanctions on Ankara

Diplomatic sources said a preliminary understanding was reached between Turkey and US over the sanctions—which the US has imposed on Turkey’s justice and interior ministers, and a Turkish delegation will visit Washington within two days, according to Daily Sabah newspaper of Turkey.
The two countries have reached consensus to agree to continue face-to-face meeting, sources added.
The US Department of the Treasury has imposed sanctions on Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu and Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül over Turkey’s detention of American pastor Andrew Brunson.
Turkish authorities have detained Brunson on charges of collaborating—since October 2016—with the FETÖ organization of the Gülen movement—and which Turkey has declared a terrorist organization, as well as assisting the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) which is banned in Turkey.
As per the US Department of the Treasury, Turkey’s incumbent justice and interior ministers have committed serious human rights violations.