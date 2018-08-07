Canada to always speak up for human rights, despite Riyadh sanctions

Canada will continue to defend human rights, despite the expulsion of the Canadian ambassador from Saudi Arabia, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Tuesday.
“I will say Canada is very comfortable with our position. We are always going to speak up for human rights; we're always going to speak up for women's rights; and that is not going to change," she told a news conference,” CBC reported quoting Freeland.
The Embassy of Canada in Riyadh will remain open, and consular services are provided in the same regime, despite the expulsion of the Canadian ambassador from Saudi Arabia, she noted.
On Thursday, Freeland expressed concerned over the detention of human rights defender Samar Badawi, the sister of blogger Raif Badawi, in Saudi Arabia, and called for the release of both. Free Saudi Liberals website founder Raif Badawi was arrested in 2012 for criticizing representatives of the clergy and religious police of the kingdom.
Following Canadian diplomats’ statements, the Saudi Foreign Ministry recalled his ambassador to Ottawa, and also declared persona non grata of the Canadian ambassador in Riyadh, giving him 24 hours to leave the country.
In addition, Saudi Arabia announced the freezing of all new trade and investment contacts, suspended joint educational programs with Canada and sending Saudi students to this country.