Trump’s star to be removed from Hollywood Walk of Fame?

The West Hollywood City Council will vote on a proposal to urge that US President Trump’s star be removed from the Hollywood Walk of Fame, reported the Los Angeles Times.
The resolution, put forth by West Hollywood Mayor Pro Tem John D’Amico and Councilwoman Lindsey Horvath, urges to remove the marker “due to [Trump’s] disturbing treatment of women and other actions.”
A staff report makes several other arguments for removing this star, among them the separation of children from their parents at the US-Mexico border, and “denial of findings from the United States intelligence community regarding Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.”