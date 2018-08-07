What are main reasons for current long line up of vehicles toward Upper Lars checkpoint?

YEREVAN. – The present-day situation at the Upper Lars checkpoint—on the Georgia-Russia border—and the main reasons for the current long line up of vehicles toward this checkpoint were discussed during a consultation at the checkpoint, the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Russian colleagues told the Armenian authorities that the passenger vehicles’ and tourists’ use of this checkpoint has increased by 50 percent this year, as compared with 2017, and this growth is expected to continue.
As per the Russian associates, since priority is given to passenger vehicles, the customs clearance of trucks has dropped at this checkpoint.
Armenian authorities will endeavor to find out the perspective solutions their Russian counterparts are planning to implement.