Tsarukyan does not accept MP’s request to renounce mandate

YEREVAN. – Tsarukyan faction head Gagik Tsarukyan did not accept MP Gevorg Petrosyan’s request to give up his mandate, Tsarukyan said on Tuesday.
“I want to ask you, my colleagues, whether anyone can think that Gevorg could sell out, act as a landmine, and fulfill an order?” Gagik Tsarukyan asked the deputies.
His remark came after Tsarukyan faction MP Gevorg Petrosyan’s statement about abandoning his deputy mandate following the criticism of his colleague Naira Zohrabyan. Petrosyan expressed dissatisfaction with the nomination of Naira Zohrabyan for election to the Council of Elders of Yerevan.