News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 07
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Tsarukyan does not accept MP’s request to renounce mandate
Tsarukyan does not accept MP’s request to renounce mandate
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Tsarukyan faction head Gagik Tsarukyan did not accept MP Gevorg Petrosyan’s request to give up his mandate, Tsarukyan said on Tuesday.

“I want to ask you, my colleagues, whether anyone can think that Gevorg could sell out, act as a landmine, and fulfill an order?” Gagik Tsarukyan asked the deputies.

His remark came after Tsarukyan faction MP Gevorg Petrosyan’s statement about abandoning his deputy mandate following the criticism of his colleague Naira Zohrabyan. Petrosyan expressed dissatisfaction with the nomination of Naira Zohrabyan for election to the Council of Elders of Yerevan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia 2nd President’s office: 45 MPs joined signature campaign in Kocharyan’s defense
Once it is concluded, the final list of the signatory lawmakers will be made public…
 Newspaper: CSTO chief’s former staff member joins Armenia new ruling party
While the new Armenian authorities have brought charges against Yuri Khachaturov…
 European integration parliament committee chief to head Prosperous Armenia Party list in Yerevan municipal election
National Assembly “Tsarukyan” Faction member Naira Zohrabyan…
 Armenia Special Investigation Service chief: 2nd President defense team’s manipulations are incomprehensible
Involvement of the armed forces would have been permissible only if a military situation had been declared in the country…
38 MPs join signature campaign in defense of Armenia 2nd President
They include the chairman and two deputy speakers of the National Assembly…
 Newspaper: It is decided when Armenia snap parliamentary election will be held
But not everyone in the country’s political arena is happy with the prospect of this voting…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news