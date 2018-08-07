Armenia PM’s wife: “My Step” Foundation funded 18 Luys Foundation beneficiaries

The “My Step” Foundation was able to provide scholarships to eighteen beneficiaries of the Luys Foundation.

Anna Hakobyan, the wife of Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, stated about the aforesaid at a press conference on Tuesday. She added, however, that this was about solely the first year of study.

“The question of another five children is being discussed, the process hasn’t stopped, they continue applying to us [‘My Step’ Foundation],” said Hakobyan, who heads this foundation. “We have done this in emergency conditions.”

She added that the “My Step” Foundation has had an investment totaling $517 thousand.

In May, Jacqueline Karaaslanian, Executive Director for Luys Education, had announced about the termination of the activities of her and the staff of this foundation.