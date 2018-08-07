News
Armenia Premier’s wife: I hope government will create jobs
Armenia Premier's wife: I hope government will create jobs
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


I get dozens of job applications every day. 

Anna Hakobyan, the wife of Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and chairperson of the “My Step” Foundation, noted the aforementioned at a press conference on Tuesday.

Commenting on her statement—during her remarks at the recent launch of the above-said foundation—that she does not intend to surround herself with a “palatial entourage,” Hakobyan said she has completely succeeded in refraining from such entourage. “For which I’m very happy,” Hakobyan added, in particular.

At the launch of the “My Step” Foundation, Hakobyan had announced that she was not going to petition for placing someone to a job, and irrespective of who has had how many cups of coffee with her. In this regard, she noted that her remarks had served their purpose because she had not received any petitions with a request for placing someone to a job. 

Anna Hakobyan expressed the hope that the Armenian government will carry out respective work and create jobs for people.
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
