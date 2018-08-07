Arab League supports non-interference in Arab countries’ domestic affairs

Arab League supports the Saudi Arabian position and has voiced its “absolute rejection” of any interference in its domestic affairs over diplomatic spat with Canada, Arabian Business reported.
According to the source, Arab League says that the dispute between the kingdom and Canada “reflects a non-positive attitude developed by some countries that point fingers of criticism at other countries in regards to their internal affairs.”
The LAS pointed to the inadmissibility of external interference in the internal affairs of the member states, calling for respect for the principles prescribed in the UN Charter and established in international relations.
On Thursday, Saudi Arabia, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland expressed concerned over the detention of human rights defender Samar Badawi, the sister of blogger Raif Badawi, in Saudi Arabia, and called for the release of both. Free Saudi Liberals website founder Raif Badawi was arrested in 2012 for criticizing representatives of the clergy and religious police of the kingdom.
Following Canadian diplomats’ statements, the Saudi Foreign Ministry recalled his ambassador to Ottawa, and also declared persona non grata of the Canadian ambassador in Riyadh, giving him 24 hours to leave the country.
In addition, Saudi Arabia announced the freezing of all new trade and investment contacts, suspended joint educational programs with Canada and sending Saudi students to this country.
Kingdom’s actions were supported by the UAE, Bahrain, Palestine and Gulf Cooperation Council. The Saudi Arabian Airlines announced suspended flights to and from Canada's Toronto.
Canada’s Foreign Ministry expressed concern over the recall and stated that Ottawa's stance would remain unchanged, and Canada would continue to defend human rights.