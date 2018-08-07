News
Dollar goes up in Armenia
Dollar goes up in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.69/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is up by AMD 0.19 from Monday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 558.23 (up by AMD 1.42), that of one British pound totaled AMD 624.51 (up by AMD 0.20), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.59 (up by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 237.78, AMD 18,829.03 and AMD 12,879.84, respectively.
