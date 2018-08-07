News
Tigran Avinyan speaks about further partnership with ARF Dashnaktsutyun and Tsarukyan factions
Tigran Avinyan speaks about further partnership with ARF Dashnaktsutyun and Tsarukyan factions
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.- MPs of ARF Dashnaktsutyun  and Tsarukyan factions have the right to demand the release of the second president of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and to sign the petition on changing the precautionary measure, Tigran Avinyan, deputy prime minister of Armenia, member of the Board of the Civil Contract party stated at a press conferece on Tuesday.

Asked whether such a step of their partners causes problems from the point of view of trust, Avinyan answered that there is a need to analyze these actions. "In the context of relations with our partners, the analysis will lead to some conclusions," Avinyan said.

He, in particular, explained that it is either a matter of increasing the level of confidence or lowering it.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
