145 injured in Bologna explosion
145 injured in Bologna explosion
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

The number of injured as a result of a major accident on the outskirts of Bologna has increased up to 145 people, medical officer of the city told RIA Novosti.

On Monday, a series of explosions took place near Bologna airport, followed by a major fire when a truck carrying fuel got into an accident.

“According to the latest data, 145 people were injured in the accident. Four of them are in serious condition,” he said.

According to him, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who visited the injured at Cesena hospital on Tuesday morning, also visited the wounded hospitalized in Bologna.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
