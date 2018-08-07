Deputy PM Avinyan: Hayk Marutyan will be revelation for the public

YEREVAN.- The Civil Contract Party's candidate for the Yerevan mayor post, Hayk Marutyan will be revelation for the public in his new role, Tigran Avinyan, deputy prime minister of Armenia, member of the Board of the Civil Contract party stated at a press conferece on Tuesday.
“We have seen actor Hayk Marutyan, but the public hasn’t seen yet mayoral candidate Hayk Marutyan who is very strong. He can bring real changes to the Yerevan city”, Avinyan said.
Avinyan noted that he personally have voted in favor of Hayk Marutyan.