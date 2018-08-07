News
Tuesday
August 07
Two Azerbaijani residents wounded in landmine explosion near Armenia border
Two Azerbaijani residents wounded in landmine explosion near Armenia border
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Incidents

Two Azerbaijani residents were wounded in a landmine explosion near the border with Armenia, Azerbaijani media reported.

The incident occurred in Tovuz region. A 24-year-old Elshad Mehdiyev and 14-year-old Elgun Huseynov were hospitalized in the Tovuz district hospital. A teenager struck by a mine had his leg amputated.

According to the representative of the local municipality, young people were tending sheep when some animals crossed the fence into a dangerous territory. Young people were wounded when trying to return the animals to the herd.
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
