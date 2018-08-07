Philippine President Duterte threatens to kill corrupt police

Mogherini encourages companies to do more business with Iran despite new US sanctions

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 7.08.2018

Iran, North Korea FMs discuss bilateral, regional issues

Lebanese president to visit Armenia in October

Armenian PM receives Ambassador of Kazakhstan

Arab League supports non-interference in Arab countries’ domestic affairs

Deputy PM Avinyan: Hayk Marutyan will be revelation for the public

Tigran Avinyan speaks about further partnership with ARF Dashnaktsutyun and Tsarukyan factions

US Embassy: Washington continues to be solid friend, ally of Turkey

145 injured in Bologna explosion

Armenia official on ARF statement regarding second President Kocharyan: It is incomprehensible to me

Two Azerbaijani residents wounded in landmine explosion near Armenia border

83-year-old man dies in Armenia hospital, several days after being hit by car

Trump: Iran sanctions are the most biting sanctions ever imposed

Several Karabakh MPs submit Armenia attorney general mediation-request regarding ex-President Robert Kocharyan

EU to change rules for granting citizenship

Armenia Deputy PM: Some Nairit plant employees receive salaries

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Armenia PM attends Academician Sergey Hambardzumyan’s funeral (PHOTOS)

Tsarukyan does not accept MP’s request to renounce mandate

Armenia’s Pashinyan, Kazakhstan’s Nazarbayev discuss matters on agenda of relations

Canada to always speak up for human rights, despite Riyadh sanctions

Bitcoin rate falls below $7,000

Armenia Premier’s wife: I hope government will create jobs

Russian MFA: Tbilisi, other states should conclude any aggression is punishable

Armenia PM’s wife: “My Step” Foundation funded 18 Luys Foundation beneficiaries

What are main reasons for current long line up of vehicles toward Upper Lars checkpoint?

Trump’s star to be removed from Hollywood Walk of Fame?

Aleppo school to be named in honor of fallen Armenian hero (PHOTOS)

Recipe for success in science: One woman’s unlikely story

Russian border guards in Armenia detain 2nd trespasser within 1 week at Turkey boundary

Armenia not eligible for Millennium Challenge Corporation funding, for unexpected reason

Newspaper: What does jailed Armenia MP do in his cell?

Turkey delegation to head to US to discuss Washington’s sanctions on Ankara

Major car accident occurs in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Saudi Arabia state airline suspends flights to and from Toronto

Russia expels Greek diplomats

PM Nikol Pashinyan sends condolence letter over Arsene Tchakarian’s death

FM: Saudi Arabia would not tolerate outside interference in its affairs

US wants as many countries as possible to stop buying Iranian oil

Donald Trump 'open' to new nuclear deal with Iran

Pentagon restricts use of fitness trackers, other devices

Georgian Dream party will not nominate candidate for presidential elections

Moody's assigns first-time B1 deposit rating to Ameriabank CJSC

Body found dead in apartment in Yerevan

Zarif: US, Israel, Saudi Arabia are epitomes of suppression, violence, distrust

CNN: North Korea hopeful for second Trump-Kim summit

Bologna highway explosion leaves 2 dead, up to 70 injured

Dollar continues gaining value in Armenia

Boris Johnson accused of Islamophobia over burka comments

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 6.08.2018

Appeal of Robert Kocharyan's attorneys will be considered on August 9

Artsakh army dismisses Azerbaijan’s disinformation

Fireball near Bologna airport after road crash explosion

New Zealand's Greens urge to recognize Armenian Genocide

EU ‘deeply’ regrets re-imposition of US sanctions on Iran

Macedonia activists launch campaign to boycott referendum on renaming

Prosecutor General’s Office receives petition on changing Kocharyan’s precautionary measure

Armen Sarkissian conveys condolences to Indonesian president

US embassy condemns hate crimes against LGBTI Armenians

Spanish police arrest crime lord Artem Sargsyan

19-year-old girl who committed suicide in Yerevan was from Armavir Province

Arsene Tchakarian dies aged 101

Armenia President goes on short vacation

Criminal charges filed against Armenia former ranking security official’s wife

Over 10,000 people evacuated after earthquake in Indonesia

Armenia court judge gets 7-year sentence for taking bribe

EU to block US sanctions against Iran on its territory

Armenian National Committee of New Zealand launched

27-year-old driver dies in hospital 1 week after Yerevan road accident

The Guardian: Osama bin Laden’s son married daughter of 9/11 lead hijacker

Armenia PM: We must stop treating Lake Sevan as toy or water container

11 journalists detained in Venezuela after assassination attempt on Maduro

Enhanced service is provided in Armenia’s Lake Sevan area

Shinzo Abe wants to meet with Kim Jong-un

US re-impose sanctions on Iran

Armenia transport minister heading to Upper Lars motorway between Georgia-Russia borders

Saudi Arabia freezes Canadian trade transactions

Armenia tank crew advances to semifinals

Saudi Arabia recalls its ambassador from Canada

Murder in Armenia; man found dead near nightclub

Details come in on Karabakh soldier’s death

Karabakh army soldier dies in unfortunate incident

Quake rocks Indonesia; 91 dead

Taliban claims responsibility for killing three NATO soldiers in Afghanistan

Iran holds massive drills in Persian Gulf

Spanish police detain Armenian thief in law

3 members of NATO’s Resolution Support mission killed in Afghanistan

Georgian Armenians climb up 2941m on Mount Ararat

Armed assualt in Armenia

Armenian PM sends message of condolences to Putin

Trump names countries that meddle inn US affairs

Six people, among them 2 children, injured in Armenia car crash (PHOTO)

Russia introduces new import duties on American goods

Maduro accuses Colombia president of a plot to kill him

Venezuela president survives assassination attempt

More than 100 protesters injured in clashes with police in Bangladesh

NATO to modernize air base in Albania

First woman fined in Denmark for wearing full-face veil