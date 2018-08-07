NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 7.08.2018

The Russian frontier guards at the Artashat border guard detachment division have detained a person who had illegally crossed the Armenian-Turkish border along the Araks River.
It was found out that this intruder is a Bangladeshi citizen. He was handed over to Armenian law enforcement agencies.
The previous border trespassing in Armenia was recorded last week.
At present, Armenia is not eligible for the Millennium Challenge Corporation grants because, according to the July 1, 2018 report of the World Bank, Armenia has become an “upper-middle” income country, the Voice of America reported.
The corporation representatives said that the Millennium Challenge Corporation can provide assistance solely to countries with “low-income” and “lower-middle” income per capita of the gross national income.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has ordered the country’s authorities to name a school in Aleppo after Krikor Ashnakelian, a fallen Armenian soldier of the Syrian Army.
President Assad and First Lady Asma al-Assad visited Ashnakelian’s family.
Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephonic conversation with President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan.
The interlocutors conferred on matters that are on the agenda of bilateral and multilateral relations between the two countries—and including the activities of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
The Greens have urged New Zealand’s parliament to recognize the Armenian Genocide.
Green MP Gareth Hughes said Turkey for decades have been trying to downplay the fact. He added that said if parliament voted to recognize the genocide, Turkey could respond
“There could be some backlash from Turkey. I would point out, though, that in the last 10 years, the subject has become liberalised in Turkey itself. There's a lot more discussion.”