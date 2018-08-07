News
Mogherini encourages companies to do more business with Iran despite new US sanctions
Mogherini encourages companies to do more business with Iran despite new US sanctions
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

The European Union’s foreign policy chief encouraged companies to do more business with Iran despite new U.S. sanctions, saying Tehran had upheld its commitments under the deal to limit its nuclear program, AP reported.

Federica Mogherini told reporters Tuesday during her trip to Wellington, New Zealand, that it’s up to Europeans to decide whom they want to trade with.

“We are doing our best to keep Iran in the deal, to keep Iran benefiting from the economic benefits that the agreement brings to the people of Iran because we believe this is in the security interests of not only our region, but also of the world,” she said. “If there is one piece of international agreements on nuclear non-proliferation that is delivering, it has to be maintained.”

“We are encouraging small and medium enterprises in particular to increase business with and in Iran as part of something (that) for us is a security priority,” Mogherini said, explaining that trade is an integral part of the nuclear deal.

Trade between Iran and the EU “is a fundamental aspect of the Iranian right to have an economic advantage in exchange for what they have done so far, which is being compliant with all their nuclear-related commitments,” Mogherini said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
