Wednesday
August 08
Wednesday
August 08
UK urges restraint over disagreement between Saudi Arabia and Canada
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Britain urged Canada and Saudi Arabia to show restraint on Tuesday amid a diplomatic row triggered by Canadian comments expressing concern over the arrests of activists in Saudi Arabia, Reuters reported.

“Canada and Saudi Arabia are both close partners of the UK, and we urge restraint during the current situation,” a foreign office spokeswoman said.

“The UK is a strong supporter of human rights. We regularly raise our concerns with the Saudi Government about human rights issues, including the recent arrests of human rights defenders.”
