Venezuela president accuses opposition leader of involvement in assassination attempt against him

Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro has accused an opposition leader, Julio Borges, of involvement in past week’s assassination attempt against him, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

“Some testimonies point to Julio Borges, who resides in Colombia,” Maduro said on Venezuelan state TV. “He is quite cowardly to partake in such attacks.”

In the Venezuelan president’s words, eleven people took part in the assassination attempt, whose plotters had offered them $50 million.

Maduro said he will demand handing over to Venezuela all assassination attempt participants who live abroad, and by making use of extradition agreements.

Also, the Venezuelan leader asked everyone who has information on the whereabouts of the participants in this assassination attempt to inform the law enforcement agencies about it.