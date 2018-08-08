Iran's FM: International relations is not a beauty pageant

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted that the world is already tired of Washington's actions.
“Reminder: International relations is not a beauty pageant, with tired clichés about a desire for WORLD PEACE.
And it is not the first time that a warmonger claims he is waging war for “world peace”, the FM tweeted.
Reminder: International relations is not a beauty pageant, with tired clichés about a desire for WORLD PEACE.— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) August 7, 2018
As reported earlier, the US President Donald Trump voiced his decision to withdraw from Iranian nuclear deal and re-impose sanctions against Iran.