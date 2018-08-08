News
Iran's FM: International relations is not a beauty pageant
Iran's FM: International relations is not a beauty pageant
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted that the world is already tired of Washington's actions.

“Reminder: International relations is not a beauty pageant, with tired clichés about a desire for WORLD PEACE.

And it is not the first time that a warmonger claims he is waging war for “world peace”, the FM tweeted.

As reported earlier, the US President Donald Trump voiced his decision to withdraw from Iranian nuclear deal and re-impose sanctions against Iran.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
