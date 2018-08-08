Fundraising to be held for renovation of Geological Museum of Gyumri

YEREVAN. – A fundraising will be held for the renovation of Geological Museum of Gyumri; this was announced at a press conference in Gyumri, informed the press service of the Ministry of Culture of Armenia.
About 50 million drams (approx. US$104,140) are needed for the initial activities toward the renovation of the museum building.
The fundraising will kick off in September and continue for one month.
As per Minister of Culture Lilit Makunts, an agreement has been reached with world-renowned pianist Tigran Hamasyan—who hails from Gyumri, to join this event.