Well-known blogger urges media to stop inciting hatred between Armenians, Azerbaijanis
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society


Vladislav Mosesov, a well-known Belarusian blogger with Armenian roots, has called on the media to stop inciting hatred between Armenians and Azerbaijanis.

In a video message, the blogger spoke about how he had to save himself from special services by fleeing—and for visiting Azerbaijan, the reactions to his visit and the threats, and he recalled the tragic story of blogger Alexander Lapshin’s arrest in Azerbaijan, and the assassination attempt against him in an Azerbaijani prison.

At the same time, however, Mosesov said Azerbaijani authorities had nothing to charge him with. “The problem is in my nationality,” he added.

“Previously, I could not even imagine that such massive nationalist propaganda is carried out in countries,” the blogger noted, in particular. He said this recalling the scandalous report where Azerbaijani children in a kindergarten were told that their main enemy was the Armenians.

“Azerbaijan invests large sums of money in tourism,” Mosesov added. “But you don’t buy prestige with money.”  

Also, he appealed especially to Azerbaijani mass media urging them to stop repeating the official fraud.

“Mass media outlets, stop taking phrases out of context,” Vladislav Mosesov concluded, above all. “You pour more and more gasoline on the fire; you incite hatred.”
