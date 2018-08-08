News
Politico: Putin presents Trump series of requests at Helsinki meeting
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed the US President Donald Trump to discuss a memorandum, including new talks on controlling nuclear arms and prohibiting weapons in space during their private meeting in Helsinki, Politico reported referring to the obtained “Russian document.” 

The list of Russian side’s specific proposals on arms control was reportedly obtained from a source related to persons involved in the talks.

According to the results of the summit in Helsinki, and further talks, the Russian leader intends to maintain nuclear weapon agreements, despite Moscow and Washington dispute.

 
