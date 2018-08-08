Turkey against severing economic ties with Iran despite US stance

Turkey does not intend to abandon economic ties with Iran after the resumption of the US sanctions on Iran, said Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez.

“A delegation of ours is in the United States right now and negotiations are being held on a series of matters including the sanctions issue. I think a good outcome will emerge from this dialogue. We will be continuing this trade as we cannot possibly leave our citizens in dark,” Hurriyet Daily reported quoting the minister.

In May, the US President Donald Trump voiced his decision to withdraw from the Iranian nuclear deal and re-impose sanctions against Iran.

Washington offered to conclude new nuclear deal instead, putting forward unrealistic conditions.