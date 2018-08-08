Expert: Iranian authorities might avoid severe economic crisis from US sanctions

YEREVAN. – Iranian authorities have the necessary political and economic resources to avoid severe economic crisis, said Iran expert Karen Veranyan to a reporter from Armenian News – NEWS.am.

The expert noted that even before the sanctions were imposed the Iranian national currency – rial – dropped almost in half, which resulted in inflation in the Iranian market and hence the protests.

“We can say that the process started long ago. The sanctions will, of course, become an extra burden for Iran’s economy especially in the context of cooperation with EU and several European companies”, clarified the expert.

He also noted that despite US sanctions on Iran it is possible that certain European companies continue cooperation with Iranian companies. The expert also mentioned that EU created certain mechanisms ensuring that there are no legal consequences for those companies of Europe who want to cooperate with Iran.