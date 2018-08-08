News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 08
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Expert: Iranian authorities might avoid severe economic crisis from US sanctions
Expert: Iranian authorities might avoid severe economic crisis from US sanctions
Region:World News, Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – Iranian authorities have the necessary political and economic resources to avoid severe economic crisis, said Iran expert Karen Veranyan to a reporter from Armenian News – NEWS.am.

The expert noted that even before the sanctions were imposed the Iranian national currency – rial – dropped almost in half, which resulted in inflation in the Iranian market and hence the protests.

“We can say that the process started long ago. The sanctions will, of course, become an extra burden for Iran’s economy especially in the context of cooperation with EU and several European companies”, clarified the expert.

He also noted that despite US sanctions on Iran it is possible that certain European companies continue cooperation with Iranian companies. The expert also mentioned that EU created certain mechanisms ensuring that there are no legal consequences for those companies of Europe who want to cooperate with Iran.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Turkey against severing economic ties with Iran despite US stance
“A delegation of ours is in the United States right now…
Iran's FM: International relations is not a beauty pageant
And it is not the first time that a warmonger claims he is waging war...
 Mogherini encourages companies to do more business with Iran despite new US sanctions
Trump: Iran sanctions are the most biting sanctions ever imposed
“The Iran sanctions have officially been cast….
EU ‘deeply’ regrets re-imposition of US sanctions on Iran
The JCPOA is working and delivering on its goal...
 EU to block US sanctions against Iran on its territory
“We deeply regret the re-imposition of sanctions by the US…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news