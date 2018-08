YEREVAN. – The driver of a car that had an accident in Armenia has died in hospital.

On August 4, at around 9pm, a vehicle had gone off road and crashed into a tree in Abovyan town, informed the Armenia Police news service.

The 68-year-old driver of this car had suffered injuries and was hospitalized.

But on Tuesday at 6:30am, the driver died in hospital.

An investigation is underway.