News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 08
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
28-year-old person found dead after going missing in Armenia forest
28-year-old person found dead after going missing in Armenia forest
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – A person, who had gone missing in Armenia’s Lori Province, has been found dead.

The 911 emergency hotline of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) received a report, on Tuesday at 8:19pm, informing that a capital city Yerevan resident (born in 1990) had gone to the nearby forest from a holiday cottage, at around 10:30am, but had not returned, this person was not answering the phone calls, and rescuers were needed, the MES press service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Police officers conducted a search for this person.

On Wednesday at 12:23am, information was reported that search and rescue operations will resume at 5:30am, and rescuers were needed.

A fire and rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

And at 1:45pm, police found the dead body of this person.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Car hits tree in Armenia, driver dies in hospital
An investigation is underway…
 3 killed in Tehran gas explosion
The victims were workers trapped in the engine house…
Venezuela president accuses opposition leader of involvement in assassination attempt against him
In Maduro’s words, eleven people took part in the assassination attempt, whose plotters had offered them $50 million…
 145 injured in Bologna explosion
“Four of them are in serious condition…
Two Azerbaijani residents wounded in landmine explosion near Armenia border
Young people were tending sheep when some animals crossed the fence…
83-year-old man dies in Armenia hospital, several days after being hit by car
An investigation is conducted into this incident…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news