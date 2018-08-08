28-year-old person found dead after going missing in Armenia forest

YEREVAN. – A person, who had gone missing in Armenia’s Lori Province, has been found dead.
The 911 emergency hotline of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) received a report, on Tuesday at 8:19pm, informing that a capital city Yerevan resident (born in 1990) had gone to the nearby forest from a holiday cottage, at around 10:30am, but had not returned, this person was not answering the phone calls, and rescuers were needed, the MES press service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Police officers conducted a search for this person.
On Wednesday at 12:23am, information was reported that search and rescue operations will resume at 5:30am, and rescuers were needed.
A fire and rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.
And at 1:45pm, police found the dead body of this person.