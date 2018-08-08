News
Armenia Sasna Tsrer armed group member Pavlik Manukyan to remain in prison
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Pavlik Manukyan, a member of the Sasna Tsrer armed group of Armenia, will remain in custody.

The capital city Yerevan Court of Appeal on Wednesday stated the aforementioned, as it ruled against the defense’s motion to commute the decision on remanding Manukyan in custody.

And as grounds for the rejection of this motion, the court noted that, taking into account the circumstances that were newly discovered during the trial, Manukyan could influence individuals, if he is released from custody.

The court hearing adjourned, since the injured parties had not appeared before the court.

In protest of the then authorities, the Sasna Tsrer armed group had taken over a police patrol regiment building in Yerevan, held hostages, but later had surrendered in July 2016. Three police officers were killed during the two-week standoff.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
