Former Armenian PM’s brother detained

Italy is willing to consider a “more rigorous” stance toward Iran

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 8.08.2018

US Senator delivers Trump letter to Putin

Rashida Tlaib can become first Muslim woman in US congress

Head of Kocharyan’s office says Levon Ter-Petrosyan has to be questioned

Civil society calls on authorities to release political prisoners

German visa hurdle for Turks upheld by top Europe court

Indonesia earthquake death toll rises to 347

Armenian residents spend 65 percent of their income on food

Karabakh army: Powerful blast hit one of Azerbaijan’s military outposts

TurkStream second leg to be put in operation by December 31, 2019

Armenia Sasna Tsrer armed group member Pavlik Manukyan to remain in prison

Bitcoin trading near $6,500 mark

Saudi Arabia stops buying Canadian wheat, barley amid diplomatic crisis

Dollar rises in Armenia

Armenia PM to pay weekend visit to Tavush Province

Indian embassy seeks marketing consultant

28-year-old person found dead after going missing in Armenia forest

Expert: Iranian authorities might avoid severe economic crisis from US sanctions

Turkey against severing economic ties with Iran despite US stance

Car hits tree in Armenia, driver dies in hospital

Armenia ex-ruling party: Rejection of MPs’ petition in defense of second President is bewildering

Politico: Putin presents Trump series of requests at Helsinki meeting

Armenians of New Zealand urge PM to change stance on Armenian Genocide

Iran's FM: International relations is not a beauty pageant

Iran expert: New sanctions against Iran will hit Armenian economy at “Meghri” zone strongly

El Salvador ex-president pleads guilty to embezzling $300 million

Trump administration ex-official: US president should build up new ties with Armenia

U.S. students carry out internships in Armenia

3 killed in Tehran gas explosion

Well-known blogger urges media to stop inciting hatred between Armenians, Azerbaijanis

Armenia 2nd President to remain in custody

How to create unique selfies?

Venezuela president accuses opposition leader of involvement in assassination attempt against him

Fundraising to be held for renovation of Geological Museum of Gyumri

Saudi Arabia transferring its patients from Canada

Newspaper: Armenia President, parliament speaker are pushed to background

Armenian MP of Turkey: Erdoğan’s words accelerate Turkish lira’s fall

Harut Sassounian: Minority leaders pressured by Turkish regime to claim that they are not pressured

UK urges restraint over disagreement between Saudi Arabia and Canada

US Ambassador about recent arrests: Armenian government has to ensure equal application of rule of law

Iraq opposes U.S. sanctions on Iran but will abide by them

Erdogan to pay state visit to Germany

George Harrison guitar could fetch £400k at auction

Philippine President Duterte threatens to kill corrupt police

Mogherini encourages companies to do more business with Iran despite new US sanctions

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 7.08.2018

Iran, North Korea FMs discuss bilateral, regional issues

Lebanese president to visit Armenia in October

Armenian PM receives Ambassador of Kazakhstan

Arab League supports non-interference in Arab countries’ domestic affairs

Deputy PM Avinyan: Hayk Marutyan will be revelation for the public

Tigran Avinyan speaks about further partnership with ARF Dashnaktsutyun and Tsarukyan factions

US Embassy: Washington continues to be solid friend, ally of Turkey

145 injured in Bologna explosion

Armenia official on ARF statement regarding second President Kocharyan: It is incomprehensible to me

Two Azerbaijani residents wounded in landmine explosion near Armenia border

83-year-old man dies in Armenia hospital, several days after being hit by car

Trump: Iran sanctions are the most biting sanctions ever imposed

Several Karabakh MPs submit Armenia attorney general mediation-request regarding ex-President Robert Kocharyan

EU to change rules for granting citizenship

Armenia Deputy PM: Some Nairit plant employees receive salaries

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Armenia PM attends Academician Sergey Hambardzumyan’s funeral (PHOTOS)

Tsarukyan does not accept MP’s request to renounce mandate

Armenia’s Pashinyan, Kazakhstan’s Nazarbayev discuss matters on agenda of relations

Canada to always speak up for human rights, despite Riyadh sanctions

Bitcoin rate falls below $7,000

Armenia Premier’s wife: I hope government will create jobs

Russian MFA: Tbilisi, other states should conclude any aggression is punishable

Armenia PM’s wife: “My Step” Foundation funded 18 Luys Foundation beneficiaries

What are main reasons for current long line up of vehicles toward Upper Lars checkpoint?

Trump’s star to be removed from Hollywood Walk of Fame?

Aleppo school to be named in honor of fallen Armenian hero (PHOTOS)

Recipe for success in science: One woman’s unlikely story

Russian border guards in Armenia detain 2nd trespasser within 1 week at Turkey boundary

Armenia not eligible for Millennium Challenge Corporation funding, for unexpected reason

Newspaper: What does jailed Armenia MP do in his cell?

Turkey delegation to head to US to discuss Washington’s sanctions on Ankara

Major car accident occurs in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Saudi Arabia state airline suspends flights to and from Toronto

Russia expels Greek diplomats

PM Nikol Pashinyan sends condolence letter over Arsene Tchakarian’s death

FM: Saudi Arabia would not tolerate outside interference in its affairs

US wants as many countries as possible to stop buying Iranian oil

Donald Trump 'open' to new nuclear deal with Iran

Pentagon restricts use of fitness trackers, other devices

Georgian Dream party will not nominate candidate for presidential elections

Moody's assigns first-time B1 deposit rating to Ameriabank CJSC

Body found dead in apartment in Yerevan

Zarif: US, Israel, Saudi Arabia are epitomes of suppression, violence, distrust

CNN: North Korea hopeful for second Trump-Kim summit

Bologna highway explosion leaves 2 dead, up to 70 injured

Dollar continues gaining value in Armenia

Boris Johnson accused of Islamophobia over burka comments

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 6.08.2018

Appeal of Robert Kocharyan's attorneys will be considered on August 9

Artsakh army dismisses Azerbaijan’s disinformation

Fireball near Bologna airport after road crash explosion