Head of Kocharyan’s office says Levon Ter-Petrosyan has to be questioned

YEREVAN. – Head of the office of Armenia’s second president is confident that the first president Levon Ter-Petrosyan has to be questioned in connection with the March 1, 2008 events in Yerevan.

In an interview with Yerevan Today, Viktor Soghomonyan recalled Ter-Petrosyan’s statements dating back to February 2008. The first president said that deputy defense minister Manvel Grigoryan and Gegik Melkonyan have joined him. Soghomonyan added that any experts would assess the statement of Ter-Petrosyan as a military coup.

“When the candidate who lost in the election declares that the two deputy defense ministers have joined him, and he called himself - the people's candidate, while Manvel Grigoryan was also the chairman of the Yerkrapah Union, in fact there is a direct involvement of the army in politics, there is no other name for it,” he stressed.

“In other words, instead of summoning the first president, asking him how the negotiations were conducted, what units they intended to bring to the square, whether a military coup was being prepared, the Investigative Service calls the second president as a witness and charges him of overthrowing the constitutional order. You can imagine what a retelling of the history is going on” .