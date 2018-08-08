Italy is willing to consider a “more rigorous” stance toward Iran

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday his country is willing to consider a “more rigorous” stance toward Iran, adding that he recently asked U.S. President Donald Trump to share intelligence about Iran’s alleged nuclear program that has triggered fresh U.S. sanctions, AP reported.

Conte told reporters at a news conference in Rome that Italy would hope to coordinate any initiatives with European Union partners in the aftermath of re-imposed U.S. sanctions against Iran.

Referring to U.S. intelligence on Iran’s nuclear situation, Conte said, “I asked President Trump to share elements of concern.” The two leaders met at the White house last week.

Pressed to be more specific, Conte replied that in his meeting with Trump: “I didn’t take a specific stand. I said we are willing to evaluate the necessity to take more rigorous stances if the (nuclear) accord is shown to be ineffective.”

“We are waiting to have elements” of intelligence, the premier said, adding that Italy would like to evaluate it with its EU partners.