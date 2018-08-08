News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 08
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Italy is willing to consider a “more rigorous” stance toward Iran
Italy is willing to consider a “more rigorous” stance toward Iran
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday his country is willing to consider a “more rigorous” stance toward Iran, adding that he recently asked U.S. President Donald Trump to share intelligence about Iran’s alleged nuclear program that has triggered fresh U.S. sanctions, AP reported.

Conte told reporters at a news conference in Rome that Italy would hope to coordinate any initiatives with European Union partners in the aftermath of re-imposed U.S. sanctions against Iran.

Referring to U.S. intelligence on Iran’s nuclear situation, Conte said, “I asked President Trump to share elements of concern.” The two leaders met at the White house last week.

Pressed to be more specific, Conte replied that in his meeting with Trump: “I didn’t take a specific stand. I said we are willing to evaluate the necessity to take more rigorous stances if the (nuclear) accord is shown to be ineffective.”

“We are waiting to have elements” of intelligence, the premier said, adding that Italy would like to evaluate it with its EU partners.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Expert: Iranian authorities might avoid severe economic crisis from US sanctions
Despite US sanctions on Iran it is possible that certain European companies continue cooperation with Iranian companies…
Turkey against severing economic ties with Iran despite US stance
“A delegation of ours is in the United States right now…
Iran's FM: International relations is not a beauty pageant
And it is not the first time that a warmonger claims he is waging war...
 Mogherini encourages companies to do more business with Iran despite new US sanctions
Trump: Iran sanctions are the most biting sanctions ever imposed
“The Iran sanctions have officially been cast….
EU ‘deeply’ regrets re-imposition of US sanctions on Iran
The JCPOA is working and delivering on its goal...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news