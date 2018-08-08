News
China slaps 25% tariffs on $16 billion worth of US goods
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

China said Wednesday it will retaliate against the latest round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports, CNBC reported.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced a 25 percent charge on $16 billion worth of U.S. goods. The 333 goods being targeted by China include vehicles such as large passenger cars and motorcycles. Various fuels are on the list, as well as fiber optical cables.

China's announcement comes after the U.S. Trade Representative's office released a finalized list of $16 billion worth in Chinese goods that will be hit with tariffs. The U.S. charges will take effect on Aug. 23. The latest U.S. list brings the total worth of Chinese goods facing a 25 percent tariff to $50 billion.
