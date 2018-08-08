Rouhani: US is known in the world as unreliable and untrustworthy country

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani reminded North Korea of the US untrustworthy nature, saying Washington does not honor any promise, Tasnim News Agency reported.
In a Wednesday meeting with North Korea’s Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho in Tehran, Rouhani denounced the US’s unilateral withdrawal from international agreements like the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, saying, “The US government’s behavior in these years have been such that today America is known in the world as an unreliable and untrustworthy country that does not honor any of its commitments.”
Hailing the common views of Iran and North Korea and their support for each other in international organizations in delicate junctures, Rouhani added, “In the current circumstances, friend countries should stand together by enhancing relations and promoting cooperation in international circles.”
For his part, the North Korean foreign minister touched on Tehran and Pyongyang’s common stances on various regional and international issues, saying North Korea’s “strategic policy” is to boost ties with Iran and counter unilateralism.
The senior diplomat also deplored the US exit from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the re-imposition of sanctions on Iran as a wrong move in defiance of international regulations.