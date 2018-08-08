Zarif: Oman, Switzerland offer to mediate between Iran and US

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif confirmed that the country has received messages from Switzerland and Oman offering mediation between Tehran and Washington, but that no talks are currently underway between Iran and the US, Tasnim News Agency reported.

“Of course, there are some messages from other countries to mediate (between Iran and the US),” Zarif said in an interview with the Persian-language Iran newspaper.

“The embassy of Switzerland, as the country protecting US interests in Iran, has always conveyed messages (between Tehran and Washington) over the past 39 years and still does so,” he said.

Zarif further pointed to Oman’s offers for mediation and said, “Of course, countries in the region, especially those who are as wise as Oman, would not like to see the current situation and would like to take action to prevent the crisis from escalating.”

However, there has been no direct dialogue between the Islamic Republic and the US, the Iranian top diplomat added.