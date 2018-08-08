Mari Manoogian wins Democratic primary for Michigan State House

Preliminary results indicate Mari Manoogian has won the Democratic primary for the Michigan State House of Representatives’ 40th District, Armenian Weekly reported.
“I’m so thrilled about the way our team performed over the past few weeks,” Manoogian said. “We turned up door knocking to reach all the voters in our district. We knocked on over 16,500 doors and reached thousands of voters. I’m so incredibly proud. It’s an honor to be the Democratic nominee.”
Manoogian will face off against fellow Birmingham resident and Republican candidate David Wolkinson in the November general election for the state’s 40th House District seat held by outgoing Rep. Mike McCready (R-Birmingham), who is term-limited.
Manoogian is a great-grandchild of survivors of the Armenian Genocide from Sepastia and Keghi on her mother’s side, and Yerzinga and Keghi on her father’s side.