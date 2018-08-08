Ambassador of Lebanon: Changes, taking place in Armenia, become positive impulse for Lebanese investors

The changes, taking place in Armenia, became a positive impulse for the Lebanese investors, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Lebanon to Armenia Maya Dager said at a meeting with Armenia's minister of territorial administration and development Suren Papikyan.

According to the press service of the ministry, the minister Suren Papikyan highly appreciated cooperation between Armenia and Lebanon and the role of the Armenian community in it. He expressed confidence that the Armenian-Lebanese historical friendship has high potential.

The ambassador Maya Dager noted that the historical and warm relations that have developed between the two peoples have many prospects for cooperation. The ambassador highly appreciated the efforts of the Armenian government aimed at establishing the rule of law and fighting corruption.

In turn, Suren Papikyan stressed the importance of efforts to create a mutually beneficial investment environment. The minister assured that the government of Armenia guarantees protection of foreign investors in accordance with the law.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues related to the decentralized cooperation between Armenia and Lebanon, the expansion of ties between the administrative and territorial units of the two countries, as well as the issue of identifying potential and overcoming obstacles in a number of areas of mutual interest.