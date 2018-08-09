News
Israel army strikes 12 facilities in Gaza
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

In response to a rocket attack, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have struck twelve facilities of militants in the Gaza Strip, reported Russian News Agency TASS. 

“IDF fighter jets struck 12 terror targets in Gaza, including a factory used to manufacture parts for terror tunnels and concrete, a maritime terror tunnel shaft along the coast, and several terror sites in military compounds, among them rocket manufacturing facilities and a central logistical military complex,” reads, in particular, the IDF statement in this regard.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
