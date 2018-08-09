Newspaper: Armenia 3rd President returns to Yerevan, heads to Karabakh

YEREVAN. – Third President Serzh Sargsyan has recently returned to Armenia, according to Zhoghovurd newspaper.
“He had gone abroad for about ten days. According to our information, he was resting in Italy.
“After returning from vacation, Sargsyan stayed in [capital city] Yerevan for a short time, and then he left for the Republic of Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR)] to visit his mother. Sargsyan is in [the NKR capital city of] Stepanakert—for about three days.
“In response to Zhoghovurd daily’s query, Nairi Petrosyan, head of the third President’s office, confirmed the information that Sargsyan has returned. ‘It’s been more than a week now that President Serzh Sargsyan has returned to Armenia,’ he said,” wrote Zhoghovurd.