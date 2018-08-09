6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Lombok island

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 occurred near Indonesian island of Lombok, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported.
Underground shocks were recorded 10 km south of the city of Mataram on Lombok island . The center of the earthquake lies at a depth of 10 kilometers.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 7 hit Lombok on Sunday with subsequent aftershocks with a magnitude of 5.4 and 4.3.
According to Antara agency, 347 people were killed as the result of the earthquake, while Indonesia’s disaster agency representative Sutopo Purwo Nugroho reported only 131 deaths.