News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 09
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Lombok island
6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Lombok island
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 occurred near Indonesian island of Lombok, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported.

Underground shocks were recorded 10 km south of the city of Mataram on Lombok island . The center of the earthquake lies at a depth of 10 kilometers.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7 hit Lombok on Sunday with subsequent aftershocks with a magnitude of 5.4 and 4.3.

According to Antara agency, 347 people were killed as the result of the earthquake, while  Indonesia’s disaster agency representative Sutopo Purwo Nugroho reported only 131 deaths.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Indonesia earthquake death toll rises to 347
The new data were received at the meeting of heads of districts on Wednesday…
Armen Sarkissian conveys condolences to Indonesian president
“I express my deep condolences and support to you…
Over 10,000 people evacuated after earthquake in Indonesia
"Officers from a joint search and rescue team have yet to reach all areas in Lombok…
Quake rocks Indonesia; 91 dead
It shook the tourist island of Bali too…
 5.4 magnitude earthquake hits Japan
The epicenter of the earthquake lies at a depth of 20 kilometers…
Quakes hit southern Iran
Rescue teams were sent to the area…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news