Trudeau: Canada intends to continue dialogue with Saudi Arabia

Canada intends to continue the dialogue with Saudi Arabia, amid dispute between countries, said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
“We continue to engage diplomatically and politically with the government of Saudi Arabia [but] Canada will always speak strongly in private and in public on questions of human rights. People around the world expect that kind of leadership from Canada. We will remain firm,” CBC reported quoting Trudeau.
Earlier, Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry declared the Canadian ambassador persona non grata, and also recalled its ambassador from Ottawa.
The kingdom the freezing of all new trade and investment deals with the Canadian side and stopping all medical programs.