Dodon not to give territory of former stadium to US embassy

Moldovan President Igor Dodon signed a refusal to promulgate the law on transferring the land of the former Republican stadium to the United States for the construction of a new building of the US Embassy, IPN reported.
In a letter addressed to the speaker of the parliament Andrian Kand, Igor Dodon noted that this land should remain at the disposal of citizens, possibly as a cultural center or recreation and leisure center, depending on the will of society.
According to him, the president’s administration received hundreds of complaints from citizens, requesting that the law be rejected as a source of conflict.
The president proposes to return to consideration of this issue after the parliamentary elections to determine more favorable decisions.
On July 20 the parliament approved the transfer of the land of the Republican Stadium to the U.S. for the purpose of building a new building of the U.S. Embassy.
The government has pledged to invest the money received from the sale of the land of the Republican Stadium into the country's sports infrastructure.