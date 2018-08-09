Armenia Special Investigation Service chief speaks on whether ex-PM Hovik Abrahamyan is charged

Speaking with reporters Thursday at the government of Armenia, Special Investigation Service (SIS) Chief Sasun Khachatryan neither denied nor confirmed the reports on bringing charges against former Prime Minister—and National Assembly ex-Speaker—Hovik Abrahamyan, along the lines of the criminal case into the events that had occurred in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008.

Khachatryan said charges had not been filed yet against any new people, but added that they will inform the public if charges are brought.

It had become known that Abrahamyan had been questioned within the framework of the aforesaid criminal case, but is not known whether or not charges were brought against him.

Information had been received—within the framework of the investigation into the tragic events that had transpired in Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—that large quantities of weapons and ammunition were illegally kept at the former mechanic-repair plant belonging to ex-PM Hovik Abrahamyan, in Mkhchyan village of Ararat Province. Abrahamyan’s brother has been detained.

As reported earlier, a charge has been brought against second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, former Defense Minister Mikayel Harutyunyan, and incumbent Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General and Armenia’s former Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Khachaturov, within the framework of the criminal case into the tragic events that transpired in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—and under Article 300.1 Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code; that is, breaching Armenia’s constitutional order, in conspiracy with others.

Since Harutyunyan is not in Armenia, a search for him was declared. And on July 27, Khachaturov was released on bail, whereas Kocharyan was remanded in custody for two months by a court decision.

On March 1 and 2, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one had been brought to account for these deaths, to this day.