Armenia PM: Primary task is not to obstruct businesses

The government of Armenia on Thursday granted privileges to several companies.
The rapporteur of the respective programs, Minister of Economic Development and Investments Artsvik Minasyan, informed that, with these decisions, additional investments will be made and more jobs will be created in the country.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, for his part, said it should bee seen to it that granting privileges to companies in Armenia would not cause suspicions among the public.
“It’s very important to us that this process be open, so that there will be no suspicions among people, about shadowy transactions,” noted Pashinyan. He stressed that their primary task is not to obstruct businesses, and only then to assist them—or to assist them without obstructing.
Also, the PM publicized the National Statistical Service data, according to which a 9.6-percent economic activity growth was recorded in Armenia in June.
“Our revolution recorded a very important result,” Nikol Pashinyan said, in particular. “We notice activeness in the [country’s] real estate, construction domain.”