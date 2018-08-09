PM: Armenia public administration system is inflated

The public administration system of Armenia is inflated, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government.

“And due to this inflation, work is unproductive in many cases,” he added. “And we believe that, during this time, we also have had occasions to be convinced of this.”

The PM noted that, during the discussion of budget applications, they come across considerable expenditures to which they are unable to react in a balanced manner.

“I urge the members of the government that let’s be ready; we will make very major solutions and very major reforms,” Pashinyan said. “Ultimately, the citizens of the Republic of Armenia need to know what every luma [one hundredth unit of the Armenian national currency, the dram], every dram is spent on.”