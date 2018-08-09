Russian market crashes ahead of new US sanctions

The ruble has sharply decreased ahead of the US new sanctions, while experts predict a further weakening of the national currency.
Aeroflot's shares have fallen by more than 12%, VTB Bank's securities - by over 7.5%, Sberbank - by 6%. In general, the stock market fell through to a minimum recorded in April.
The dollar's exchange rate against ruble exceeded the 66-ruble mark on Wednesday, with the euro reached 77.
The weakening of the ruble will continue and the economic situation in the country will worsen significantly, professor at the Higher School of Economics Ivan Rodionov told RBK TV.
According to the source, foreign players are selling the shares of Russian companies and federal loan bonds.