Russian border guards in Armenia detain dozen trespassers at Turkey boundary

YEREVAN. – The Russian frontier guards at the Artashat border guard detachment division have detained over a dozen trespassers in six months, the chief of Artashat border detachment Colonel Yuri Urvanov told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
According to him, most of them are Afghan citizens and several citizens of Bangladesh.
There are more violations in 2018 as compared with last year, apparently amid regional conflicts and the transition of ISIS fighters to the Afghan territory, he noted.
Asked to comment on drug trafficking, Urvanov said that no cases have been recorded in this regard.