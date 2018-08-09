NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 9.08.2018

Lavrov to visit Turkey

Armen Grigoryan: Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to visit Iran soon (PHOTO)

Daily Beast: Omarosa secretly recorded Trump

Chief of Artashat border detachment: We all defend Armenian border as our own

Russia to work on retaliatory measures against new U.S. sanctions

Russian border guards in Armenia detain dozen trespassers at Turkey boundary

Russian market crashes ahead of new US sanctions

Swimming banned in Georgia amid severe weather alert

Armenia official instructs China company to accelerate North-South Road Corridor construction

National Security Service: We have close to $3.8mn misuse at Yerevan Foundation

6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Lombok island

Special Investigation Service: Armenia ex-deputy PM not indicted based on WikiLeaks info

Armenia Special Investigation Service: All who have information on March 2008 case will be questioned

Abbas urges world to intervene in Gaza escalation

PM: Armenia public administration system is inflated

150 rockets fired on Israel

Dodon not to give territory of former stadium to US embassy

Attorney: Armenia 2nd President in attendance to appellate court hearing

Trudeau: Canada intends to continue dialogue with Saudi Arabia

Armenia ex-PM’s bodyguards used weapons against demonstrators during March 2008 events?

Economy and investment minister: More people want to see new Armenia

Armenia PM: Primary task is not to obstruct businesses

Appellate court considering appeal to commute decision on remanding Armenia 2nd President in custody

Armenia Special Investigation Service chief speaks on whether ex-PM Hovik Abrahamyan is charged

Armenia government holds Cabinet session

Tragic road accident in Armenia, 32-year-old military officer dies on the spot

Israel army strikes 12 facilities in Gaza

Newspaper: Armenia 3rd President returns to Yerevan, heads to Karabakh

Google Play Store creates new opportunities for Armenia programmers

American Armenian arrested on charges of fraudulently procuring US citizenship

US Department of State decides to impose sanctions on Russia over Skripal case

Saudi Arabia: 'There is nothing to mediate' in dispute with Canada

FT: Saudi Arabia sells Canadian assets

Zarif: Oman, Switzerland offer to mediate between Iran and US

Rouhani: US is known in the world as unreliable and untrustworthy country

Pompeo: Regime in Iran is at odds with world peace

Ambassador of Lebanon: Changes, taking place in Armenia, become positive impulse for Lebanese investors

Mari Manoogian wins Democratic primary for Michigan State House

Chinese premier meets UNGA president-elect

Anahit Tarkhanyan nominated as candidate for Yerevan mayor's seat

China slaps 25% tariffs on $16 billion worth of US goods

Former Armenian PM’s brother detained (PHOTOS)

Italy is willing to consider a “more rigorous” stance toward Iran

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 8.08.2018

US Senator delivers Trump letter to Putin

Rashida Tlaib can become first Muslim woman in US congress

Head of Kocharyan’s office says Levon Ter-Petrosyan has to be questioned

Civil society calls on Azerbaijani authorities to release political prisoners

German visa hurdle for Turks upheld by top Europe court

Indonesia earthquake death toll rises to 347

Armenian residents spend 65 percent of their income on food

Karabakh army: Powerful blast hit one of Azerbaijan’s military outposts

TurkStream second leg to be put in operation by December 31, 2019

Armenia Sasna Tsrer armed group member Pavlik Manukyan to remain in prison

Bitcoin trading near $6,500 mark

Saudi Arabia stops buying Canadian wheat, barley amid diplomatic crisis

Dollar rises in Armenia

Armenia PM to pay weekend visit to Tavush Province

Indian embassy seeks marketing consultant

28-year-old person found dead after going missing in Armenia forest

Expert: Iranian authorities might avoid severe economic crisis from US sanctions

Turkey against severing economic ties with Iran despite US stance

Car hits tree in Armenia, driver dies in hospital

Armenia ex-ruling party: Rejection of MPs’ petition in defense of second President is bewildering

Politico: Putin presents Trump series of requests at Helsinki meeting

Armenians of New Zealand urge PM to change stance on Armenian Genocide

Iran's FM: International relations is not a beauty pageant

Iran expert: New sanctions against Iran will hit Armenian economy at “Meghri” zone strongly

El Salvador ex-president pleads guilty to embezzling $300 million

Trump administration ex-official: US president should build up new ties with Armenia

U.S. students carry out internships in Armenia

3 killed in Tehran gas explosion

Well-known blogger urges media to stop inciting hatred between Armenians, Azerbaijanis

Armenia 2nd President to remain in custody

Venezuela president accuses opposition leader of involvement in assassination attempt against him

Fundraising to be held for renovation of Geological Museum of Gyumri

Saudi Arabia transferring its patients from Canada

Newspaper: Armenia President, parliament speaker are pushed to background

Armenian MP of Turkey: Erdoğan’s words accelerate Turkish lira’s fall

Harut Sassounian: Minority leaders pressured by Turkish regime to claim that they are not pressured

UK urges restraint over disagreement between Saudi Arabia and Canada

US Ambassador about recent arrests: Armenian government has to ensure equal application of rule of law

Iraq opposes U.S. sanctions on Iran but will abide by them

Erdogan to pay state visit to Germany

Philippine President Duterte threatens to kill corrupt police

Mogherini encourages companies to do more business with Iran despite new US sanctions

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 7.08.2018

Iran, North Korea FMs discuss bilateral, regional issues

Lebanese president to visit Armenia in October

Armenian PM receives Ambassador of Kazakhstan

Arab League supports non-interference in Arab countries’ domestic affairs

Deputy PM Avinyan: Hayk Marutyan will be revelation for the public

Tigran Avinyan speaks about further partnership with ARF Dashnaktsutyun and Tsarukyan factions

US Embassy: Washington continues to be solid friend, ally of Turkey

145 injured in Bologna explosion

Armenia official on ARF statement regarding second President Kocharyan: It is incomprehensible to me

Two Azerbaijani residents wounded in landmine explosion near Armenia border